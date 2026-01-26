Peak Power: USACE Supplies When Demand Is High

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Just hours before the Jan. 23 Winter Storm hit Tulsa and surrounding areas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District Senior Controller, Nick Hicks was on duty, waiting for the call to activate hydropower units if power was needed from the Fort Gibson Powerhouse in Fort Gibson, Okla.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District powerhouse personnel are responsible for maintaining and activating hydropower units when the grid needs peak power.



Fort Gibson is one of eight Tulsa District powerhouses that can provide peak power to the electric grid in 15 minutes or less. Their efforts help ensure municipalities and end users have electricity when demand is highest.