    Peak Power: USACE Supplies When Demand Is High

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Just hours before the Jan. 23 Winter Storm hit Tulsa and surrounding areas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District Senior Controller, Nick Hicks was on duty, waiting for the call to activate hydropower units if power was needed from the Fort Gibson Powerhouse in Fort Gibson, Okla.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District powerhouse personnel are responsible for maintaining and activating hydropower units when the grid needs peak power.

    Fort Gibson is one of eight Tulsa District powerhouses that can provide peak power to the electric grid in 15 minutes or less. Their efforts help ensure municipalities and end users have electricity when demand is highest.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994238
    VIRIN: 260123-A-PO406-2011
    Filename: DOD_111500503
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Peak Power: USACE Supplies When Demand Is High, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tulsa District
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026
    Hydropower, Hydroelectric

