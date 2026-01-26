(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Panther Avalanche - Night Jump

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jump at night during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panthers conduct joint forcible entry operations at night to ensure that they can seize airfields as the United States' immediate response force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994235
    VIRIN: 260128-A-AJ888-2125
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111500426
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche - Night Jump, by SGT Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Forcible Entry
    Panther Avalanche
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    Panthers

