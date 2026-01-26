(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAT Royal T Frank memorial held by the Hawaii Army National Guard's 299th Infantry Regiment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawaii National Guard held a ceremony for the establish a memorial for the soldiers who died and the few who survived in a until recently secret sinking of the USAT Royal T Frank by a Japan Naval Submarine in the early days of World War II in the pacific. The soldiers were in transit back to training on Oahu

    Video contains Interview and broll of the ceremony with Soundbites

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 23:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994226
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-IX631-6103
    Filename: DOD_111500327
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAT Royal T Frank memorial held by the Hawaii Army National Guard's 299th Infantry Regiment, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Memorial Ceremony
    299th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video