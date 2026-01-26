USAT Royal T Frank memorial held by the Hawaii Army National Guard's 299th Infantry Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hawaii National Guard held a ceremony for the establish a memorial for the soldiers who died and the few who survived in a until recently secret sinking of the USAT Royal T Frank by a Japan Naval Submarine in the early days of World War II in the pacific. The soldiers were in transit back to training on Oahu



Video contains Interview and broll of the ceremony with Soundbites