CNP Leads Discussion on “Right Sailor, Right Place, Right Time” at SNA Symposium

Chief of Naval Personnel/Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel, Manpower and Training (OPNAV N1), Vice Adm. Jeffery Czerewko, moderated the Battle-Ready Sailors panel during the Surface Navy Association’s 38th National Symposium Jan. 15 in Arlington, Va. The panel discussed efforts across the Sailor life cycle – from recruitment, training, career management and retention, to retirement – all of which provide critical contributions to manning the Fleet with the Sailors it needs.