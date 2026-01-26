(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNP Leads Discussion on “Right Sailor, Right Place, Right Time” at SNA Symposium

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class George Bell 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Chief of Naval Personnel/Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel, Manpower and Training (OPNAV N1), Vice Adm. Jeffery Czerewko, moderated the Battle-Ready Sailors panel during the Surface Navy Association’s 38th National Symposium Jan. 15 in Arlington, Va. The panel discussed efforts across the Sailor life cycle – from recruitment, training, career management and retention, to retirement – all of which provide critical contributions to manning the Fleet with the Sailors it needs.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Leads Discussion on “Right Sailor, Right Place, Right Time” at SNA Symposium, by PO1 George Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

