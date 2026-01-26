Chief of Naval Personnel/Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel, Manpower and Training (OPNAV N1), Vice Adm. Jeffery Czerewko, moderated the Battle-Ready Sailors panel during the Surface Navy Association’s 38th National Symposium Jan. 15 in Arlington, Va. The panel discussed efforts across the Sailor life cycle – from recruitment, training, career management and retention, to retirement – all of which provide critical contributions to manning the Fleet with the Sailors it needs.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|994201
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-ZI635-3922
|Filename:
|DOD_111499852
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNP Leads Discussion on “Right Sailor, Right Place, Right Time” at SNA Symposium, by PO1 George Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.