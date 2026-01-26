We asked Fort Carson Soldiers to call their battle buddy and tell them that they love them.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 16:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|994200
|VIRIN:
|260128-O-EV815-5544
|Filename:
|DOD_111499850
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Call your battle buddy, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.