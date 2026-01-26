505937-E
DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 5, Joseph Brooks, Executive Director for Regional Sustainment, OASW, and DLA Historian, Dr. Colin Williams explore the Regional Sustainment Framework, why our partnerships matter for resilient sustainment, and how Foreign Military Sales support coalition readiness. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994197
|VIRIN:
|260128-O-LU733-3821
|PIN:
|505937
|Filename:
|DOD_111499840
|Length:
|00:23:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole w/Joseph Brooks and Dr. Colin Williams (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.