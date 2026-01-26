DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole w/Joseph Brooks and Dr. Colin Williams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 5, Joseph Brooks, Executive Director for Regional Sustainment, OASW, and DLA Historian, Dr. Colin Williams explore the Regional Sustainment Framework, why our partnerships matter for resilient sustainment, and how Foreign Military Sales support coalition readiness. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/