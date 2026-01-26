U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Sahagun, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) plans and integrations section chief, and Staff Sgt. Jaylun Brown, 35th LRS war reserve material noncommissioned officer, explains the duties and operations of the plans and integration office (PIO) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. PIO synchronizes deployment planning, logistics coordination and readiness data across the wing, enabling informed decision-making and ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains postured to generate combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 00:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994077
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498422
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Paving the path: 35th LRS plans and integration office, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.