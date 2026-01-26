(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paving the path: 35th LRS plans and integration office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Sahagun, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) plans and integrations section chief, and Staff Sgt. Jaylun Brown, 35th LRS war reserve material noncommissioned officer, explains the duties and operations of the plans and integration office (PIO) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. PIO synchronizes deployment planning, logistics coordination and readiness data across the wing, enabling informed decision-making and ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains postured to generate combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 00:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994077
    VIRIN: 260121-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111498422
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paving the path: 35th LRS plans and integration office, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Misawa AB
    logistic readiness squadron
    Plans and Integration
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video