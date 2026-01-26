(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Shoulders of Giants, 19th Special Operations Squadron Gunship Training Farewell 2025

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    The 19th Special Operations Squadron, 492nd Special Operations Wing, home to Air Force Special Operations Command's formal training of the AC-130 Gunship, commemorates and honors the achievements of the formal training unit and its history Oct. 17, 2025. The formal training of the AC-130 Gunship will transition from Hurlburt Field, Florida, to Kirtland AFB, New Mexico.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993989
    VIRIN: 251015-F-XN072-3566
    Filename: DOD_111497366
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, The Shoulders of Giants, 19th Special Operations Squadron Gunship Training Farewell 2025, by MSgt Jonathan D McCallum, identified by DVIDS

    AFSOC
    AC-130 gunship
    492 SOW
    19th SOS

