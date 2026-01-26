The 19th Special Operations Squadron, 492nd Special Operations Wing, home to Air Force Special Operations Command's formal training of the AC-130 Gunship, commemorates and honors the achievements of the formal training unit and its history Oct. 17, 2025. The formal training of the AC-130 Gunship will transition from Hurlburt Field, Florida, to Kirtland AFB, New Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993989
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-XN072-3566
|Filename:
|DOD_111497366
|Length:
|00:09:59
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Shoulders of Giants, 19th Special Operations Squadron Gunship Training Farewell 2025, by MSgt Jonathan D McCallum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.