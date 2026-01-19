MRAP fires a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260126-N-WW166-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 26, 2026) A mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle equipped with a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (M-LIDS) launcher fires a counter-unmanned aerial system at a fixed wing target during a training exercise in Bahrain, Jan. 26, 2026. This bilateral training between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the Bahrain Defense Force improves collaboration and interoperability between the U.S. and Bahrain. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)