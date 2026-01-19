(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MRAP fires a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System

    BAHRAIN

    01.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    260126-N-WW166-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 26, 2026) A mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle equipped with a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (M-LIDS) launcher fires a counter-unmanned aerial system at a fixed wing target during a training exercise in Bahrain, Jan. 26, 2026. This bilateral training between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the Bahrain Defense Force improves collaboration and interoperability between the U.S. and Bahrain. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993913
    VIRIN: 260126-N-WW166-1001
    Filename: DOD_111496325
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRAP fires a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, by PO2 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

