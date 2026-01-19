260126-N-WW166-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 26, 2026) A mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle equipped with a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (M-LIDS) launcher fires a counter-unmanned aerial system at a fixed wing target during a training exercise in Bahrain, Jan. 26, 2026. This bilateral training between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the Bahrain Defense Force improves collaboration and interoperability between the U.S. and Bahrain. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 03:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993913
|VIRIN:
|260126-N-WW166-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111496325
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRAP fires a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, by PO2 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
