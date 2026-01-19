Marines With HMH 461 Participate in Air Logistics Course

U.S. Marines with Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct supply drops during an Air Logistics Course as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 20, 2026. SLTE is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993888
|VIRIN:
|260120-M-EB849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495909
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
