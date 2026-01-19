(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA, We've Got Your Back (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505914-F
    From MREs to jet fuel, the Defense Logistics Agency keeps the U.S. military mission-ready 24/7. Think of DLA as the ultimate supply chain boss—delivering food, gear, medicine, and more, wherever the fight takes us. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993833
    VIRIN: 260126-D-LU733-7867
    PIN: 505914
    Filename: DOD_111495252
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA, We've Got Your Back (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DLA101

