U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Carl Simpson-Heil, executive officer for Recruiting Station San Francisco, 12th Marine Corps District, discusses various benefits of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program in San Francisco, California, Jan. 16, 2026. This video was made with the intention of sharing on social media to inform viewers on the NROTC program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993821
|VIRIN:
|260116-M-PP322-4990
|Filename:
|DOD_111495109
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RS San Francisco: Top 5 Benefits of NROTC, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.