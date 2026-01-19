(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RS San Francisco: Top 5 Benefits of NROTC

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Carl Simpson-Heil, executive officer for Recruiting Station San Francisco, 12th Marine Corps District, discusses various benefits of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program in San Francisco, California, Jan. 16, 2026. This video was made with the intention of sharing on social media to inform viewers on the NROTC program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993821
    VIRIN: 260116-M-PP322-4990
    Filename: DOD_111495109
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, RS San Francisco: Top 5 Benefits of NROTC, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Officer Recruiting
    Scholarship Award
    NROTC Marine Option
    San Francisco
    college

