RS San Francisco: Top 5 Benefits of NROTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Carl Simpson-Heil, executive officer for Recruiting Station San Francisco, 12th Marine Corps District, discusses various benefits of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program in San Francisco, California, Jan. 16, 2026. This video was made with the intention of sharing on social media to inform viewers on the NROTC program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)