Keystone Powerplant Superintendent Explains USACE Hydropower Support to Electric Grid

Tom Henry, Powerplant Manager, Keystone Powerhouse, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District explains how Keystone Powerhouse provides peak power when needed to support the electric grid.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is performing hydroelectric power generation as needed during the January 2026 Winter Storm throughout the United States.



Tulsa District's eight powerhouses were expected to provide a combined 6,628 megawatts or 6.62 gigawatts to support power demands, Jan. 25.



The Tulsa District operates and maintains eight powerhouses in Oklahoma and Texas.



Tulsa District's hydroelectric dams include:



Keystone Dam Sand Springs, Okla.

Fort Gibson Dam Fort Gibson, Okla.

Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 Webbers Falls, Okla.

Broken Bow Dam Broken Bow, Okla.

Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 Sallisaw, Okla.

Denison Dam Denison, Texas

Tenkiller Dam Tenkiller, Okla.

Eufaula Dam Eufaula, Okla.