    Navy Lt. Erin Crider honored in dignified transfer Jan. 22

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Navy carry team transfers the remains of Navy Lt. Erin Crider of Alexandria, Va., Jan. 22, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Crider was assigned to Camp Lemonnier. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 14:57
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

