A U.S. Navy carry team transfers the remains of Navy Lt. Erin Crider of Alexandria, Va., Jan. 22, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Crider was assigned to Camp Lemonnier. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 14:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993675
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-F3100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111492120
|Length:
|00:08:16
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Navy Lt. Erin Crider honored in dignified transfer Jan. 22, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.