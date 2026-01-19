(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VSFB Hype Reel Updated

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Hype video for Vandenberg Space Force Base and Space Launch Delta 30. The video showcases the base, mission, spirit and workforce. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993664
    VIRIN: 260123-X-BS524-1001
    Filename: DOD_111491767
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VSFB Hype Reel Updated, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30

