    2nd Operations Support Squadron utilizes MSN-7 Deployable Air Traffic Control Tower

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron perform operations in an MSN-7 Deployable Air Traffic Control Tower at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 13, 2026. The MSN-7 provides a mobile system for Airmen in air traffic control to perform crucial tasks in different environments, strengthening the unit’s ability to secure airspace around the clock in support of the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993656
    VIRIN: 260123-F-NW760-1001
    PIN: 260123
    Filename: DOD_111491484
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Operations Support Squadron
    MSN-7 Deployable Air Traffic Control Tower

