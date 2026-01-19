2nd Operations Support Squadron utilizes MSN-7 Deployable Air Traffic Control Tower

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron perform operations in an MSN-7 Deployable Air Traffic Control Tower at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 13, 2026. The MSN-7 provides a mobile system for Airmen in air traffic control to perform crucial tasks in different environments, strengthening the unit’s ability to secure airspace around the clock in support of the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
