Family shoutout: USMC Lance Cpl. Gael Rodriguez, VMFA-232, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Gael Rodriguez, an Aviation Ordnance Technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of El Paso, Texas, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in front of an USMC F/A-18 Hornet assigned to his squadron on the flightline of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. VMFA-232, based out of MCAS Miramar, is currently deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)