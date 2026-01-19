(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family shoutout: USMC Lance Cpl. Gael Rodriguez, VMFA-232, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Gael Rodriguez, an Aviation Ordnance Technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of El Paso, Texas, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in front of an USMC F/A-18 Hornet assigned to his squadron on the flightline of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. VMFA-232, based out of MCAS Miramar, is currently deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 21:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993608
    VIRIN: 260123-M-RU004-1001
    PIN: 260123
    Filename: DOD_111490773
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family shoutout: USMC Lance Cpl. Gael Rodriguez, VMFA-232, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FA-18 Hornet
    Red Devils
    Hometown
    VMFA-232
    shoutout
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video