U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Gael Rodriguez, an Aviation Ordnance Technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of El Paso, Texas, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in front of an USMC F/A-18 Hornet assigned to his squadron on the flightline of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. VMFA-232, based out of MCAS Miramar, is currently deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 21:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993608
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-RU004-1001
|PIN:
|260123
|Filename:
|DOD_111490773
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Family shoutout: USMC Lance Cpl. Gael Rodriguez, VMFA-232, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
