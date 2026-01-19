UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment- COL Owens- Culture Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion. Col. Andrew Owens, Director of Joint Staff, Utah National Guard and Commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, introduces families and swears new recruits into the formation of the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, giving them a glimpse into the culture of the Utah National Guard. With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)



