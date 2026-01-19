Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion. Col. Andrew Owens, Director of Joint Staff, Utah National Guard and Commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, introduces families and swears new recruits into the formation of the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, giving them a glimpse into the culture of the Utah National Guard. With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
#alwaysready | #alwaysthere | #citizensoldier | #utaharmynationalguard | #armystrong | #infantry | #infantryman | #infantrylife
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 21:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993606
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111490756
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment- COL Owens- Culture Promo, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.