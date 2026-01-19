(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment- COL Owens- Culture Promo

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion. Col. Andrew Owens, Director of Joint Staff, Utah National Guard and Commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, introduces families and swears new recruits into the formation of the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, giving them a glimpse into the culture of the Utah National Guard. With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    Utah Army National Guard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    infantry
    Oath of enlistment
    1-204th Infantry Regiment
    00 Basic Infantryman

