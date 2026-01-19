(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA 58th Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The DLA 58th Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony.
    It's a DLA tradition since 1967, recognizing over 200 employees for their excellence, innovation and dedication to the mission and our nations Warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993553
    VIRIN: 260120-O-GC213-7875
    PIN: 505958
    Filename: DOD_111490104
    Length: 00:56:10
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA 58th Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

