The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is one of the largest units in the Air Force Materiel Command, with a team of over 9,000 military and civilian professionals delivering combat power for America. The complex performs programmed depot maintenance and modifications on KC-46, KC-135, B-1B, B-52, E-3 and Navy E-6 aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul for F100 (Exchangeable workload), F101, F108, F110 (Exchangeable workload), F117, F118, F119 (Exchangeable workload), F135 (ACI inspections), TF33 engines and a wide variety of commodities for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and foreign military sales.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 13:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993545
|VIRIN:
|251010-F-F3233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111489776
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.