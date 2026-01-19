(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is one of the largest units in the Air Force Materiel Command, with a team of over 9,000 military and civilian professionals delivering combat power for America. The complex performs programmed depot maintenance and modifications on KC-46, KC-135, B-1B, B-52, E-3 and Navy E-6 aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul for F100 (Exchangeable workload), F101, F108, F110 (Exchangeable workload), F117, F118, F119 (Exchangeable workload), F135 (ACI inspections), TF33 engines and a wide variety of commodities for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and foreign military sales.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993545
    VIRIN: 251010-F-F3233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111489776
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Tinker AFB
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC

