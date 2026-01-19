U.S. AFRICOM End-of-Year Wrap-Up

This is a concise end-of-year narrative highlighting how U.S. Africa Command works with African partners to build capacity, enhance interoperability, and strengthen regional security through operations, training, and leader development. It emphasizes that partnership is the means by which AFRICOM protects Americans, counters violent extremist threats, and helps prevent future instability across the continent. (U.S. Africa Command Video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels.)
