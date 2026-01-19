MCAS Yuma 60th Airshow Promo 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A teaser for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma’s Airshow using a compilation of previous airshow events at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 20, 2026. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the Yuma Airshow in March 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti) (This video was made in vertical format to best meet the social media standard and was made with the intention of gathering attention towards the MCAS Yuma Airshow.)



