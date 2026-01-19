(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Yuma 60th Airshow Promo 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    A teaser for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma’s Airshow using a compilation of previous airshow events at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 20, 2026. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the Yuma Airshow in March 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti) (This video was made in vertical format to best meet the social media standard and was made with the intention of gathering attention towards the MCAS Yuma Airshow.)

    By License - This video contains audio music track from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock - Asset ID: #513023925

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993454
    VIRIN: 260120-M-EN170-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111488093
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma 60th Airshow Promo 2, by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Yuma, MCAS, Airshow, Promo, 60th Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video