Warehouse Utilization program managers from the Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations directorate host a technology demonstration at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, bringing together stakeholders from across the War Department to showcase advances in logistic agility through modernizing warehouse management Jan. 7.
The technology toolkit leverages lidar and radio frequency identification scanning with artificial intelligence to create 3D warehouse models and automate inventory tracking. The system provides real-time supply visibility, helping to deliver assets to warfighters more efficiently while reducing manual counts.
(DOW video by Dorie Heyer, released)
This video was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993431
|VIRIN:
|260107-D-FV109-8683
|PIN:
|505958
|Filename:
|DOD_111487890
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA demonstrates AI toolkit for modern logistics - Open Caption, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA showcases tech to modernize military logistics
No keywords found.