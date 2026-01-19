(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA demonstrates AI toolkit for modern logistics

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Warehouse Utilization program managers from the Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations directorate host a technology demonstration at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, bringing together stakeholders from across the War Department to showcase advances in logistic agility through modernizing warehouse management Jan. 7.
    The technology toolkit leverages lidar and radio frequency identification scanning with artificial intelligence to create 3D warehouse models and automate inventory tracking. The system provides real-time supply visibility, helping to deliver assets to warfighters more efficiently while reducing manual counts.
    (DOW video by Dorie Heyer, released)
    This video was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 12:29
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    DLA showcases tech to modernize military logistics

    TAGS

    LIDAR
    Warehouse Management System
    Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    warehouse utilization

