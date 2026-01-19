DLA demonstrates AI toolkit for modern logistics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warehouse Utilization program managers from the Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations directorate host a technology demonstration at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, bringing together stakeholders from across the War Department to showcase advances in logistic agility through modernizing warehouse management Jan. 7.

The technology toolkit leverages lidar and radio frequency identification scanning with artificial intelligence to create 3D warehouse models and automate inventory tracking. The system provides real-time supply visibility, helping to deliver assets to warfighters more efficiently while reducing manual counts.

(DOW video by Dorie Heyer, released)

This video was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.