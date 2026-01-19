(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Since 1950 featuring Tom Webb

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Since 1950" is a storytelling series that uncovers the lived experiences of former employees, told in their own words. Each episode offers a personal glimpse into workplace life across generations—capturing moments of pride, challenge, and change. Together, these voices weave a collective history of the USACE Fort Worth District, revealing how its people shaped its journey from 1950 to today. This episode features retiree Tom Webb.

