Since 1950 featuring Tom Webb

Since 1950" is a storytelling series that uncovers the lived experiences of former employees, told in their own words. Each episode offers a personal glimpse into workplace life across generations—capturing moments of pride, challenge, and change. Together, these voices weave a collective history of the USACE Fort Worth District, revealing how its people shaped its journey from 1950 to today. This episode features retiree Tom Webb.