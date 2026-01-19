Since 1950 featuring Tom Webb

Since 1950" is a storytelling series that uncovers the lived experiences of former employees, told in their own words. Each episode offers a personal glimpse into workplace life across generations—capturing moments of pride, challenge, and change. Together, these voices weave a collective history of the USACE Fort Worth District, revealing how its people shaped its journey from 1950 to today. This episode features retiree Tom Webb.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 09:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993410
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-QV643-7772
|PIN:
|260121
|Filename:
|DOD_111487495
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
