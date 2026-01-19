(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Year’s Tradition in Garmisch: 2026

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.30.2025

    Video by Bardha Azari 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    As part of a longstanding New Year’s tradition, Marshall Center Director Barre Seguin joined Garmisch-Partenkirchen Mayor Elisabeth Koch and the Musikkapelle Garmisch on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2025, to welcome the new year in downtown Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Partnership with the local community helps enable the Marshall Center’s work and supports the welcoming environment in which security professionals from around the world come to learn, exchange perspectives, and build lasting networks.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 07:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993399
    VIRIN: 251231-D-TH080-3527
    Filename: DOD_111487331
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    This work, New Year’s Tradition in Garmisch: 2026, by Bardha Azari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marshall Center
    Garmisch-Parkenkirchen

