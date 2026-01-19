New Year’s Tradition in Garmisch: 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of a longstanding New Year’s tradition, Marshall Center Director Barre Seguin joined Garmisch-Partenkirchen Mayor Elisabeth Koch and the Musikkapelle Garmisch on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2025, to welcome the new year in downtown Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Partnership with the local community helps enable the Marshall Center’s work and supports the welcoming environment in which security professionals from around the world come to learn, exchange perspectives, and build lasting networks.