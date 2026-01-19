As part of a longstanding New Year’s tradition, Marshall Center Director Barre Seguin joined Garmisch-Partenkirchen Mayor Elisabeth Koch and the Musikkapelle Garmisch on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2025, to welcome the new year in downtown Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Partnership with the local community helps enable the Marshall Center’s work and supports the welcoming environment in which security professionals from around the world come to learn, exchange perspectives, and build lasting networks.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 07:11
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
This work, New Year’s Tradition in Garmisch: 2026, by Bardha Azari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
