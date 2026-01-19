35th FW Receives Cargo Supporting F-35 Preparations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing coordinate F-35A Lightning II support equipment movement at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The delivery of cargo supporting future F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft operations will enhance the wing’s ability to generate and sustain airpower in support of Indo-Pacific regional security and deterrence. In permanently assigning its most advanced tactical aircraft in Japan, DoW will bolster regional deterrence and significantly improve its response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)