35th FW Receives Cargo Supporting F-35 Preparations

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing coordinate F-35A Lightning II support equipment movement at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The delivery of cargo supporting future F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft operations will enhance the wing’s ability to generate and sustain airpower in support of Indo-Pacific regional security and deterrence. In permanently assigning its most advanced tactical aircraft in Japan, DoW will bolster regional deterrence and significantly improve its response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 23:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993384
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-UR015-7046
|Filename:
|DOD_111487198
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
