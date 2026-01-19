(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th FW Receives Cargo Supporting F-35 Preparations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing coordinate F-35A Lightning II support equipment movement at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The delivery of cargo supporting future F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft operations will enhance the wing’s ability to generate and sustain airpower in support of Indo-Pacific regional security and deterrence. In permanently assigning its most advanced tactical aircraft in Japan, DoW will bolster regional deterrence and significantly improve its response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993384
    VIRIN: 260107-F-UR015-7046
    Filename: DOD_111487198
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW Receives Cargo Supporting F-35 Preparations, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Modernization
    Indo-Pacific
    fifth-generation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video