    USS Ronald Reagan's New Sailor Saturday: LSSN Lex

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Video by Seaman Kimberli Ibarra Ruiz 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Logistics Specialist Seaman Amanda Lex, from Collingswood, New Jersey, introduces herself and why she joined the Navy aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 17, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. This product was aired on command social media pages as part of a series called New Sailor Saturday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kimberli Ibarraruiz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 19:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993366
    VIRIN: 260117-N-RY676-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486954
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: COLLINGSWOOD, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan's New Sailor Saturday: LSSN Lex, by SN Kimberli Ibarra Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS RONALD REAGAN
    CVN 76
    sailor
    PSNS & IMF

