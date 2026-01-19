USS Ronald Reagan's New Sailor Saturday: LSSN Lex

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Logistics Specialist Seaman Amanda Lex, from Collingswood, New Jersey, introduces herself and why she joined the Navy aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 17, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. This product was aired on command social media pages as part of a series called New Sailor Saturday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kimberli Ibarraruiz)