Logistics Specialist Seaman Amanda Lex, from Collingswood, New Jersey, introduces herself and why she joined the Navy aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 17, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. This product was aired on command social media pages as part of a series called New Sailor Saturday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kimberli Ibarraruiz)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 19:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993366
|VIRIN:
|260117-N-RY676-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486954
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|COLLINGSWOOD, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan's New Sailor Saturday: LSSN Lex, by SN Kimberli Ibarra Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
