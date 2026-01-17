(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    145th AW knowledge exchange with State Partnership Program nations

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    The 145th Airlift Wing (AW) hosts a visit from its partner nations of Malawi and Zambia through the National Guard's State Partnership Program (SPP) at the Charlotte Air Naitonal Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 12, 2026 to Jan. 16, 2026. The SPP provided the opportunity for the 145th AW to share operational, maintenance and logistical practices in support of modernizing the aviation logistics of the Malawian and Zambian air forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993352
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-IA063-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486769
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 145th AW knowledge exchange with State Partnership Program nations, by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    145th AW
    NCANG

