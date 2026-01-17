145th AW knowledge exchange with State Partnership Program nations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 145th Airlift Wing (AW) hosts a visit from its partner nations of Malawi and Zambia through the National Guard's State Partnership Program (SPP) at the Charlotte Air Naitonal Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 12, 2026 to Jan. 16, 2026. The SPP provided the opportunity for the 145th AW to share operational, maintenance and logistical practices in support of modernizing the aviation logistics of the Malawian and Zambian air forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)