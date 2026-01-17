(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota participates JGSDF multinational airborne exercise

    MIYAGI, JAPAN

    01.16.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade conduct a static-line jump from U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kawasaki C-2 assigned to the Air Support Command, and C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron over the Senjogahara Drop Zone, Ojojihara Training Area, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. This phase of the multinational airborne exercise focuses on the seamless transition from air to ground operations, including tactical reconnaissance and infiltration. The exercise validates the ability of the 11th AB, 1st AbnB, and the British 16 Air Assault Brigade to operate as a single, unified force in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 01:29
    Location: MIYAGI, JP

    This work, Yokota participates JGSDF multinational airborne exercise, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airborne Operations
    JGSDF
    USAF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    11th Airborne Division

