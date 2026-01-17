Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 28

Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on challenges. Victory is earned through resilience against challenges, persistent action, and the courage to grow beyond familiar limits. True achievement requires consistent effort, discipline, and embracing challenges as a sign of progress. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 16:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993261
|VIRIN:
|260118-F-PL327-5036
|Filename:
|DOD_111485051
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
