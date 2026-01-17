(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 28

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on challenges. Victory is earned through resilience against challenges, persistent action, and the courage to grow beyond familiar limits. True achievement requires consistent effort, discipline, and embracing challenges as a sign of progress. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 28, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard, Command Chaplain, Motivational Monday Minute, challenges, JTF-DC, persistence

