U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek Sutton, commander of Task Force Ironman, goes mic’d up while conducting patrols in Washington, Jan. 13, 2026. Sutton leads Guardsmen from multiple states supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, working alongside local and federal law enforcement partners to enhance public safety and visible presence across the nation’s capital.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 14:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993221
|VIRIN:
|260116-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111484061
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mic’d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Ironman, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mic’d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Ironman
No keywords found.