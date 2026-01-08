Mic’d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Ironman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek Sutton, commander of Task Force Ironman, goes mic’d up while conducting patrols in Washington, Jan. 13, 2026. Sutton leads Guardsmen from multiple states supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, working alongside local and federal law enforcement partners to enhance public safety and visible presence across the nation’s capital.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)