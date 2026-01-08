Mic’d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Ironman

WASHINGTON — The radio crackles softly as footsteps echo through the Metro corridor at Farragut North. It’s early evening, and commuters stream past turnstiles while trains arrive in steady intervals. At the top of the stairs, National Guard Soldiers stand watch—alert, approachable and already familiar with the rhythm of the station.

Nearby, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek Sutton, commander of Task Force Ironman, pauses to observe. He doesn’t announce his presence or direct movement. Instead, he watches how his Soldiers scan the environment, how they position themselves, and how they interact with the public and law enforcement partners.

“This mission is about catching people doing things right,” Sutton said as he walked the station alongside his command sergeant major. “I don’t come out here looking for mistakes. I come out here to reinforce what they’re already doing well.”

Task Force Ironman is comprised of National Guard Soldiers from Indiana and Arkansas supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission through presence patrols across key Metro stations and surface areas throughout the nation’s capital. Their role centers on visibility, coordination and deterrence, working in close partnership with local and federal law enforcement agencies.

More than a month into the mission, Sutton said the task force has found its stride.

“We’ve been here just over 30 days now, and the team has a really good groove,” he said. “I was expecting a natural dip in energy at some point—and it hasn’t happened.”

That consistency matters in a city where conditions can change quickly. Sutton pointed to protests and spontaneous demonstrations as reminders that events elsewhere in the country can rapidly converge in Washington.

“Anything can happen at any time here,” he said. “That reality keeps our Soldiers focused.”

Inside Farragut North, Sutton recalled a moment that underscored the value of presence patrols. A four-Soldier team was positioned near the turnstiles when they heard shouting on the platform below. As they moved toward the sound, they saw a man attempting to take a woman’s purse. When the situation escalated into a brief physical struggle, the Soldiers closed in.

“The moment he saw them, he stopped,” Sutton said. “No resistance. He just understood—it was over.”

Guardsmen temporarily limited the individual’s movement until Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived and made the arrest. No other injuries were reported.

“That outcome happened because they were there,” Sutton said. “Not because they chased something down, but because their presence changed the situation before it escalated further.”

While incidents like that stand out, Sutton emphasized they are not the mission’s primary measure of success.

“Our intention isn’t detentions or arrests,” he said. “Our intention is presence.”

When decisions must be made, Sutton said the mission is deliberately structured to empower junior leaders.

“This mission is built around empowering our E-5s and E-6s,” he said. “They’re the ones on the ground. They have to own the decision.”

Over the past month, Task Force Ironman Soldiers have made multiple lawful detentions, some resulting in arrests and others resolved on scene with law enforcement. Each situation required sound judgment, restraint and a clear understanding of legal boundaries.

“That’s a big responsibility,” Sutton said. “We owe it to them to train it, talk it through and stand by them when they act with good intent and professionalism.”

As the patrol moves from Farragut North to Farragut West and later toward Dupont Circle, Sutton noted that understanding the environment is just as critical as tactics. Many Soldiers arrived with little experience navigating underground transit systems.

“Indiana and Arkansas don’t have underground public transportation like this,” Sutton said. “So, learning how the Metro works—lines, transfers, exits—that’s part of readiness here.”

Knowing the system allows Soldiers to assist commuters, coordinate with transit police and respond effectively when incidents cross station boundaries.

“It’s not just about security,” Sutton said. “It’s about helping people feel confident moving through their city.”

Throughout the evening, Sutton and his command sergeant major move deliberately without fanfare, sometimes passing through areas without Soldiers immediately noticing their presence.

“We don’t want a dog-and-pony show,” Sutton said. “We go find them where they’re working.”

That approach, he said, builds trust and reinforces accountability.

“If I show up and they don’t know I’m coming, I get a real picture of how things are going,” Sutton said. “And every time, I see professionalism.”

As the patrol continues, commuters offer nods, brief conversations and quiet words of thanks. The interaction is subtle, but consistent.

“If people go home tonight feeling a little safer,” Sutton said, “that’s success. That’s the mission.”