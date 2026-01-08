U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group perform tactical combat casualty care procedures during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event validated the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly triage, treat and coordinate care under high-stress conditions, ensuring the wing remains ready to protect the force and sustain mission operations during real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 00:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993192
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483343
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Medical Group Conducts Mass Casualty Exercise During Sprint 26-2 Broll, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.