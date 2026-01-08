(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th Medical Group Conducts Mass Casualty Exercise During Sprint 26-2 Broll

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group perform tactical combat casualty care procedures during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event validated the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly triage, treat and coordinate care under high-stress conditions, ensuring the wing remains ready to protect the force and sustain mission operations during real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 00:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993192
    VIRIN: 260115-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111483343
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    readiness
    Mass Cassualty Exercise
    medical
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

