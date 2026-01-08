35th Medical Group Conducts Mass Casualty Exercise During Sprint 26-2 Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group perform tactical combat casualty care procedures during exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event validated the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly triage, treat and coordinate care under high-stress conditions, ensuring the wing remains ready to protect the force and sustain mission operations during real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)