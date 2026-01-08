Task Force Rose Shield Soldiers Return Home to Portland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993191" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and senior Oregon National Guard leaders welcome home approximately 100 Soldiers returning from Title 10 active duty orders at Portland International Airport, Oregon, Jan. 15, 2026. The Soldiers were mobilized in late 2025 as part of Task Force Rose Shield to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities during protests. The returning Soldiers traveled to Fort Bliss, Texas, to process off Title 10 active duty orders before returning home. (U.S. Army video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard)