    Task Force Rose Shield Soldiers Return Home to Portland

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and senior Oregon National Guard leaders welcome home approximately 100 Soldiers returning from Title 10 active duty orders at Portland International Airport, Oregon, Jan. 15, 2026. The Soldiers were mobilized in late 2025 as part of Task Force Rose Shield to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities during protests. The returning Soldiers traveled to Fort Bliss, Texas, to process off Title 10 active duty orders before returning home. (U.S. Army video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard)

