(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 South-Central CARE Event | AFW2 | Event Feature Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Recovering service members are participating in a week-long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas January 12-16. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 19:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993183
    VIRIN: 260116-F-XX948-9046
    Filename: DOD_111483158
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 South-Central CARE Event | AFW2 | Event Feature Video, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFW2, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, Resiliency, Adaptive Sports, CARE Event, Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video