SM Reel- UTNG Unveils Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC)- Ribbon Cutting

The Medical Simulation Training Center at Camp Williams, Utah provides state of the art training for Soldiers and other medical and first responder professionals. This facility provides those who train an opportunity to perform life saving emergency medical tasks under stressful simulated environments. The Utah National Guard is proud of this new training opportunity and can’t wait to see this capability in action.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 16:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993168
|VIRIN:
|250114-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111482899
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
