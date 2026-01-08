SM Reel- UTNG Unveils Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC)- Ribbon Cutting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Medical Simulation Training Center at Camp Williams, Utah provides state of the art training for Soldiers and other medical and first responder professionals. This facility provides those who train an opportunity to perform life saving emergency medical tasks under stressful simulated environments. The Utah National Guard is proud of this new training opportunity and can’t wait to see this capability in action.