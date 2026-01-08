(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SM Reel- UTNG Unveils Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC)- Ribbon Cutting

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Medical Simulation Training Center at Camp Williams, Utah provides state of the art training for Soldiers and other medical and first responder professionals. This facility provides those who train an opportunity to perform life saving emergency medical tasks under stressful simulated environments. The Utah National Guard is proud of this new training opportunity and can’t wait to see this capability in action.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 16:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993168
    VIRIN: 250114-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_111482899
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SM Reel- UTNG Unveils Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC)- Ribbon Cutting, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS

    Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC)
    MSTC
    combat medic

