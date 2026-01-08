U.S. Army Paratroopers and Green Berets assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a static line airborne operation from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Eglin AFB, Florida, Dec. 10, 2025. The footage captures parachute donning, Jumpmaster Personnel Inspections (JMPI), aircraft operations, paratroopers exiting the aircraft, parachute deployment, and personnel recovery on the drop zone, demonstrating airborne proficiency and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993161
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-NJ170-4896
|Filename:
|DOD_111482696
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th SFG(A) Conducts Airborne Operations from CH-47 Chinook Reel, by SGT Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
