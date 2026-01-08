(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th SFG(A) Conducts Airborne Operations from CH-47 Chinook Reel

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratroopers and Green Berets assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a static line airborne operation from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Eglin AFB, Florida, Dec. 10, 2025. The footage captures parachute donning, Jumpmaster Personnel Inspections (JMPI), aircraft operations, paratroopers exiting the aircraft, parachute deployment, and personnel recovery on the drop zone, demonstrating airborne proficiency and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993161
    VIRIN: 251210-A-NJ170-4896
    Filename: DOD_111482696
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th SFG(A) Conducts Airborne Operations from CH-47 Chinook Reel, by SGT Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airborne operations
    CH-47 (Chinook) Helicopter
    drop zone
    JMPI
    airborne insertion
    Social Media Reel

