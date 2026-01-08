NSNs The DNA of Defense Logistics (emblem, open caption)

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSNs The DNA of Defense Logistics

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The National Stock Number (NSN) turns chaos into clarity – providing a single, universal identifier allowing governments, militaries, and business to locate, order, and track any item across the globe. By standardizing inventory data, the NSN reduces procurement errors, speeds delivery and ensures seamless interoperability among allies world-wide. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Disposition-Services/DDSR/Quick-Links/NSNs/

