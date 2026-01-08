Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing participate in Mission Ready Airman (MRA) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. MRA training reinforces the 35th Fighter Wing’s capability to protect the installation and execute the mission through integrated, cross-squadron readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 02:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993060
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-EP621-9943
|Filename:
|DOD_111481637
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
