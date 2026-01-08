(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The City of Iwakuni Participates in Dondoyaki at the Kintaikyo in Yamaguchi, Japan 2026

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The city of Iwakuni participates in Dondoyaki at the Kintaikyo in Yamaguchi, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. Dondoyaki is a ritual where communities come together to burn New Year’s decorations with the intention of manifesting good fortune and health in the year to come. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 01:15
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The City of Iwakuni Participates in Dondoyaki at the Kintaikyo in Yamaguchi, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Iwakuni
    Kintaikyo
    Iwakuni City
    For the Full Story
    japan
    Dondoyaki

