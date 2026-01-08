The City of Iwakuni Participates in Dondoyaki at the Kintaikyo in Yamaguchi, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The city of Iwakuni participates in Dondoyaki at the Kintaikyo in Yamaguchi, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. Dondoyaki is a ritual where communities come together to burn New Year’s decorations with the intention of manifesting good fortune and health in the year to come. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)