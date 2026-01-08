The city of Iwakuni participates in Dondoyaki at the Kintaikyo in Yamaguchi, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. Dondoyaki is a ritual where communities come together to burn New Year’s decorations with the intention of manifesting good fortune and health in the year to come. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 01:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993059
|VIRIN:
|260112-M-RU004-5203
|Filename:
|DOD_111481603
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The City of Iwakuni Participates in Dondoyaki at the Kintaikyo in Yamaguchi, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.