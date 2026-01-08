U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) taxi and launch from the flightline during Exercise Sprint 26-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. Executing takeoffs in winter conditions showcases the 35th FW’s readiness to generate combat airpower from austere locations in support of Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 22:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993056
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-UR015-4413
|Filename:
|DOD_111481499
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Sprint 26-2 F-16 Take Offs, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.