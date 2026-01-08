From factory floor to front line, the Defense Logistics Agency delivered for the warfighter in 2025—strengthening readiness, supporting the joint force, and powering the mission around the globe. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 20:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993054
|VIRIN:
|260115-D-LU733-1868
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_111481447
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DLA Year in Review, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.