    35th Fighter Wing Range Day 2025 B-roll

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 35th Fighter Wing and guests attended Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event built esprit de corps while showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate decisive airpower in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993052
    VIRIN: 250912-F-EP621-9227
    Filename: DOD_111481440
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Range Day 2025 B-roll, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Range Day
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

