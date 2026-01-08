Surface Warfare: Combat Ready Warfighters for 250 Years

Honoring the legacy of America’s Surface Force while preparing for the fight ahead. This film bridges generations of Sailors—past, present, and future—united by innovation, readiness, and the relentless pursuit of excellence at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Angel Rodriguez)
