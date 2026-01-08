(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Surface Warfare: Combat Ready Warfighters for 250 Years

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Angel Rodriguez 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Honoring the legacy of America’s Surface Force while preparing for the fight ahead. This film bridges generations of Sailors—past, present, and future—united by innovation, readiness, and the relentless pursuit of excellence at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Angel Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 17:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992894
    VIRIN: 260113-N-OW826-7350
    Filename: DOD_111478895
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: US

    This work, Surface Warfare: Combat Ready Warfighters for 250 Years, by Angel Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS

    readiness
    warfighting
    lethality
    Foundry Fleet and Fight
    SNA National Symposium 2026

