The crew of a U.S. Army LUH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the 2nd Security Support Aviation Battalion (SSAB), 151st Aviation Regiment, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, flies above a cloud-layer while in route to a maintenance facility in Mississippi, Jan. 7, 2026. The crew of the aircraft consisted of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officers 4 Josh O’Handley and Caleb Wilkes, both Lakota pilots with the 2-151st SSAB, and Staff Sgt. Ken Burton, who is assigned to the same unit as a non-rated, crew member instructor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ken Burton)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992893
|VIRIN:
|260107-D-A3547-2527
|Filename:
|DOD_111478864
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, South Carolina Lakota helicopter flies to Mississippi to receive mission-essential upgrades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.