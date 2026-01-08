South Carolina Lakota helicopter flies to Mississippi to receive mission-essential upgrades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of a U.S. Army LUH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the 2nd Security Support Aviation Battalion (SSAB), 151st Aviation Regiment, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, flies above a cloud-layer while in route to a maintenance facility in Mississippi, Jan. 7, 2026. The crew of the aircraft consisted of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officers 4 Josh O’Handley and Caleb Wilkes, both Lakota pilots with the 2-151st SSAB, and Staff Sgt. Ken Burton, who is assigned to the same unit as a non-rated, crew member instructor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ken Burton)