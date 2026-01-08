(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina Lakota helicopter flies to Mississippi to receive mission-essential upgrades

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    South Carolina National Guard

    The crew of a U.S. Army LUH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the 2nd Security Support Aviation Battalion (SSAB), 151st Aviation Regiment, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, flies above a cloud-layer while in route to a maintenance facility in Mississippi, Jan. 7, 2026. The crew of the aircraft consisted of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officers 4 Josh O’Handley and Caleb Wilkes, both Lakota pilots with the 2-151st SSAB, and Staff Sgt. Ken Burton, who is assigned to the same unit as a non-rated, crew member instructor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ken Burton)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992893
    VIRIN: 260107-D-A3547-2527
    Filename: DOD_111478864
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    South Carolina National Guard

