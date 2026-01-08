MAJ Chris Slininger introduces the Army Junior Officer Counsel (AJOC), an Army sponsored initiative empowering junior officers to shape quality of service, strengthen quality of life, and drive innovation and transformation across the force.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992887
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-LT599-1596
|Filename:
|DOD_111478742
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Empowering Junior Officers: Inside the Army’s Junior Officer Counsel Initiative, by MSG Kindra Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.