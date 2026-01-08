(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Junior Officers: Inside the Army’s Junior Officer Counsel Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Kindra Ford 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    MAJ Chris Slininger introduces the Army Junior Officer Counsel (AJOC), an Army sponsored initiative empowering junior officers to shape quality of service, strengthen quality of life, and drive innovation and transformation across the force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992887
    VIRIN: 260108-A-LT599-1596
    Filename: DOD_111478742
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Junior Officers: Inside the Army’s Junior Officer Counsel Initiative, by MSG Kindra Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army officer
    Army Officers
    junior officer
    Army retention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video